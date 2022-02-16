Arnold lifter showing strength beyond the weight room

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Paige Anderson has more than proven herself in the state of Florida when it comes to weightlifting. Last week, the Arnold senior won the state championship in snatch for the unlimited weight class. “It’s amazing. I’m very excited and happy that I was given the opportunity to lift.” Paige told us shortly after winning that title in the 2A meet in Port St. Joe. “I moved here seven years ago to this country and here I am, on a platform, lifting. That’s insane.” This rather strong Marlin moved to the states from Jamaica,. Weights though are not the only thing she carries well. Academics are a top priority, and she has maintained a 3.7 GPA. “On the platform, I represent Arnold, and I do the same in the classroom. What I do reflects on my school and my peers and everyone else around me, so I feel a sense of responsibility to do well, both on the platform and in the classroom.” While Paige may have some serious strength, she says her support system is just as strong. “It is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better a better support system. A lot of girls come here with just them and their coach, and that’s enough, but it’s very good to look up in the stands and see faces of people who graduated from the past who have driven down states to come see me and my coach cheering me on from the sidelines. It’s just a wonderful feeling, and I’m glad to have it.” Her academics playing an important role in her opportunity to lift. “I don’t have the opportunity to step on that platform unless I do good in the classroom, so that’s a motivator and drive to do well in the classroom so I can go out here and do well on the platform.”

Paige is hoping to continue her education at FAMU where she will get a bachelor’s degree in science followed by medical school where she hopes to become a plastic surgeon.

