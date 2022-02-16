Bay County Commissioners discuss Panama City Mall area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors and they haven’t reopened. But now local governments want something done.

Last week city officials voted to include the mall area in the Downtown North Community Redevelopment Area.

It would help get money to the area to redevelop the mall. Before that can happen, Bay County commissioners have to approve that change.

Tuesday morning, commissioners said this agreement could be good news for everyone involved.

“Any increase in traffic and use of that facility generates more use in the county. So we need to make sure that there is a shared opportunity there, and Panama City is willing to do that. It is a great partnership between the two of us” Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner, said.

Tuesday was just a discussion. Commissioners will vote on the agreement in a future meeting.

