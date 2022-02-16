Advertisement

Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood

Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood
Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Residents on the west end of Panama City Beach who have been complaining about flooding may soon have a solution to their problems.

In October, the Riviera Neighborhood experienced significant flooding damage especially with the homes located on Pompano Avenue.

In November, several residents asked Bay county commissioners for a solution to the flooding problem. Commissioners proposed to buy some of the homes that flooded to build a retention pond.

Now months later commissioners are moving forward with this. Tuesday they voted to purchase a home on the corner of Pompano Avenue and Riviera Drive.

“Staff has been working really hard to identify properties out there that are kind of in a dilapidated state that we could acquire and purchase to turn into a regional stormwater system,” Philip Griffitts, Bay County Commissioner, said. “We are trying to help the neighborhood by creating a stormwater pond to help with some of the drainage issues they face.”

Griffitts said once the home they purchased is demolished the stormwater plans can be designed.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Bob Saget's death has sparked conversations and concern about how serious a head injury can be.
Traumatic brain injury signs shouldn’t be ignored
Bay County Commissioners discuss Panama City Mall area.
Bay County Commissioners discuss Panama City Mall area
The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is for sale.
The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is for sale
Quiet weather for now, but storms are on the way later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast