Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Residents on the west end of Panama City Beach who have been complaining about flooding may soon have a solution to their problems.

In October, the Riviera Neighborhood experienced significant flooding damage especially with the homes located on Pompano Avenue.

In November, several residents asked Bay county commissioners for a solution to the flooding problem. Commissioners proposed to buy some of the homes that flooded to build a retention pond.

Now months later commissioners are moving forward with this. Tuesday they voted to purchase a home on the corner of Pompano Avenue and Riviera Drive.

“Staff has been working really hard to identify properties out there that are kind of in a dilapidated state that we could acquire and purchase to turn into a regional stormwater system,” Philip Griffitts, Bay County Commissioner, said. “We are trying to help the neighborhood by creating a stormwater pond to help with some of the drainage issues they face.”

Griffitts said once the home they purchased is demolished the stormwater plans can be designed.

