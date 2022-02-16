Advertisement

The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is for sale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is up for grabs. During the Bay County Commission meeting on Tuesday commissioners voted to allow the building to be sold.

Commissioners said that the building was damaged by Hurricane Michael and is no longer needed by the county. The county is now in the process of merging the Juvenile Courthouse with the Bay County Courthouse.

“We just want to see that building occupied. We would love to have more people there which is more patrons for downtown restaurants, businesses anything that is located in that area. So we are just excited for it to get back, back to use.”Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner, said.

If you are interested in the courthouse that is located on 11th street you can contact the county attorney’s office.

