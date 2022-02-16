Advertisement

Final suspect arrested in Walton County shooting case

Fourth suspect arrested
Fourth suspect arrested(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fourth and final suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a woman paralyzed.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Khalil Staley was found in Central Florida and taken into custody on an attempted murder charge.

In January, Defuniak Springs resident Juana Arano became paralyzed from the chest down. According to Deputies, she was the victim of mistaken identity when Elijah Neal, 20; Glenda Hamilton, 23; Khalil Staley, 22; and Nicholas Campbell, 21, fired multiple shots into her car.

Officials arrested Neal, Hamilton, and Campbell but couldn’t find Staley. He is now awaiting to be extradited to Walton County.

