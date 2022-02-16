Fort Walton Beach man hit by car, in critical condition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a pedestrian was walking northbound across the westbound and eastbound lanes on Green Acres Rd. in Okaloosa County. FHP said an SUV was traveling eastbound in the inside lane. Officials said the pedestrian crossed the outside lane into the inside lane in the path of the SUV. The pedestrian ended up in the westbound outside lane, where his feet were struck by a sedan in the westbound outside lane on Green Acres Rd.

FHP said the pedestrian is a 32-year-old Fort Walton Beach man and is in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.