Local emergency room overwhelmed due to COVID-related cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When it comes to COVID, many people may still have questions.

Similar to an injury, if one was to feel sick, most would visit the emergency room.

Although at times that’s recommended, hospital officials want people to understand you don’t always have to go to the emergency room for help.

“We want you to show up to the emergency department if you need emergency services,” Neil Kooy, chief medical officer at Gulf Coast Medical Center, said.

At Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, signs can be found that say this facility is not a COVID-19 vaccine or testing site.

“If you’re wanting to get tested for reasons of travel or you’re wanting to get tested for other reasons. Those are places that you should seek your testing somewhere else,” Kooy said.

He wants to emphasize the hospital does not want to discourage people from going to the E.R.

“It’s simply that we don’t want to overwhelm our emergency services with people who really are seeking to be tested and tested only,” Kooy said.

He does recommend asking yourself one question the next time you consider heading to the E.R.:

“Is what I’m experiencing right now from a symptom standpoint, something I would otherwise go to the emergency room for?”

If the answer is yes, and the symptoms are severe; just to be on the safe side E.R. staff will possibly test you for COVID.

Before making a trip to the E.R. if at all possible, reach out to your primary doctor.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay officials provided the following response regarding their policy on patients and COVID cases:

“COVID-19 cases at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Emerald, and Gulf continue to decrease.

We are not seeing any issues with people overwhelming the emergency departments for COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

We continue to recommend that people reach out to their healthcare provider with any non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms or concerns as well as information on vaccines and testing.”

