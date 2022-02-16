Multiple injuries reported after wrong-way driver on I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are seriously injured after a multi-car crash Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said around 1:30 a.m., a car was heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in between Crestview and DeFuniak Springs in Walton County. Troopers said there was another car and a truck hauling a trailer traveling west in the westbound lanes. The car driving in the wrong direction hit the front left fender of the second car.

Officials said the trailer in tow then hit the back of the second car.

Troopers report that the driver of the first car and the driver and passenger of the second car all sustained serious injuries.

