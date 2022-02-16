Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported after wrong-way driver on I-10

Troopers report that the driver of the first car and the driver and passenger of the second car...
Troopers report that the driver of the first car and the driver and passenger of the second car all sustained serious injuries.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are seriously injured after a multi-car crash Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said around 1:30 a.m., a car was heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in between Crestview and DeFuniak Springs in Walton County. Troopers said there was another car and a truck hauling a trailer traveling west in the westbound lanes. The car driving in the wrong direction hit the front left fender of the second car.

Officials said the trailer in tow then hit the back of the second car.

Troopers report that the driver of the first car and the driver and passenger of the second car all sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Debbie poses with Sam and Jessica along with all of the outfit options.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Gingham & Grace
Head Trauma
Head Trauma
PCBSC members
Upcoming craft fairs benefiting PCB Senior Center
It's Wear It Wednesday! This week's local boutique was Gingham + Grace.
Wear It Wednesday 2/16