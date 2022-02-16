Northwest Florida Community Hospital offers Evusheld Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For those with underlying health conditions, getting the COVID-19 vaccine may not be an option.

“There are so many people in the world with so many different combinations and makeups that, as much as we’d like everybody to get the vaccine, there still are allergic reactions or reasons they can’t get the vaccine,” Chief Operating Officer at Northwest Florida Community Hospital Spencer Smith said.

For those people, there is now another option: Evusheld. Evusheld is a preventative monoclonal antibody therapy, not to be confused with monoclonal antibody treatments for patients who have already contracted COVID.

“It’s two consecutive doses that are given to a patient prior to COVID or prior to any contact, and it will offer up to six months of protection,” Smith said.

Patients must be referred by a doctor to receive this preventative therapy, but there are only a few places to go. Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley is one of just three locations in the Panhandle where patients can receive the Evusheld monoclonal antibody therapy.

Officials say the Federal Government sent out certain amounts of the medication to Florida, then further sent it to just 16 Florida cities, Chipley being one. We’re told that number is growing.

“Access is improving,” Smith said. “There [are] 30 sites, not many are in the panhandle, more of the sites are in southern Florida cities, but currently in the panhandle, Pensacola, here in Chipley and in Tallahassee are the three locations.”

Officials say they hope this therapy allows people to be protected against COVID who may not have been able to before Evusheld.

To receive this therapy, reach out to your primary care provider, and they will contact Northwest Florida Community Hospital to set up an appointment.

