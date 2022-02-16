Advertisement

Puppy love at Bay County Animal Control

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Wednesday morning, and she bought some furry friends with her.

Evelyn told us about what goes into owning a puppy, like ‘Slow Poke’ and ‘Flash’. She told us how they require a lot of time, effort, and patience.

To learn more about adoptions through Bay County Animal Control, watch the video attached to this story.

