St. Andrews Mardi Gras celebrates its 25th anniversary

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Krewe of St. Andrews is ready to throw a big Mardi Gras parade this weekend.

They will be celebrating the Sterling Silver Mardi Gras as this is the 25th anniversary of the event.

The parade will be broken up over three days this weekend, starting with the kid’s parade this Friday at 4:30 p.m. The event will be back open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with the main parade will start at 2:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the event will open again at 10:00 a.m., but the final parade will be the pet parade starting at 2:30 p.m.

Get ready for a fun weekend and watch out for some beads thrown your way.

For more information, including a map of the event, visit https://www.standrewsmardigras.com/.

