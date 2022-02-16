Advertisement

STEM building in Bay High now open for hands on learning

Ribbon Cutting with Bay County school officials.
Ribbon Cutting with Bay County school officials.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School’s STEM building had its grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Students in science and technology career fields, now have a more hands on learning experience.

Chemistry Teacher Madison Burke said students are more engaged in class because they are actually able to experiment.

“Now they can actually mix the chemicals and do things and see what we’re actually learning in real life,” said Burke.

The building had setbacks due to Hurricane Michael. Officials said the construction process took longer than expected but the wait is finally over. The St. Joe Company donated over $300,000 in medical supplies for the facility.

“The number one area we invest in is education,” said St. Joe Company CEO Jorge Gonzalez.

The $20 million project includes a 3D printer, robotics lab, and simulators for real-life situations for students to experience. Students like SGA President Wesley Littleton said this draws teens in to actually want to be in school.

“Part of it is a motivation factor helping people want to be in school,” said Littleton.

Students interested in these health, science, and technology careers are now able to use their hands to expand their minds. Officials said Bay High School plans on opening a new fine arts auditorium sometime next year.

