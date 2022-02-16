Advertisement

Student of the Week: Adre’ana Clemons

Marianna High School junior Adre'ana Clemons is this week's Student of the Week.
By Ramsey Romero
Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Student of the Week is a junior at Marianna High School who enjoys volunteering her time and working after school.

Adre’ana Clemons not only focuses on her school work, and enjoys her reading and math classes, but she also volunteers in her neighborhood by walking dogs and babysitting. On top of all that, she goes to work at Zaxby’s after school. Adre’ana said she enjoys doing all these things so she can give back to the community.

“I like helping out,” Adre’ana said. “I like to see others smile, it’s exciting to see others smile.”

Adre’ana said she hasn’t decided what she wants to do after high school, but she enjoys interior design and culinary, and wants to keep volunteering in her community.

