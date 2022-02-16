Advertisement

Traumatic brain injury signs shouldn’t be ignored

Bob Saget's death has sparked conversations and concern about how serious a head injury can be.
Bob Saget's death has sparked conversations and concern about how serious a head injury can be.(WECT)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people don’t know much about brain injuries.

Craig Lein, however, knows what it’s like all too well. He suffered a brain injury that lead to severe consequences.

“Evidently what I had was a blood clot on my brain and it burst,” said Lein.

He didn’t recognize how serious his symptoms were at first.

“There were times where I couldn’t see right in front of me,” he said.

Lein lost his sight and found himself in the hospital. Neurologists like Dr. Achraf Makki said it’s important to notice the signs of a head injury.

“Headache, nausea, vomiting, some changes in vision,” said Makki. “Sometimes changes in vision ... some light sensitivity, sound sensitivity. Some other cognitive symptoms can be reported and those could be fogginess, decreased concentration. Some sleep symptoms could also be reported.”

Brain injuries don’t always happen suddenly. Makki mentioned some develop over time. He also said that while concussions are the most common form of brain trauma, there are many types of brain injuries to consider.

“There are many other injuries that could happen to the brain other than concussions,” Dr. Makki said. “(They can range) from a small bruise on the brain called a contusion all the way to different forms of bleeds.”

Lein’s symptoms appeared long after his injury.

“I had an injury years before that and it had blackened both of my eyes and I had bled out from it quite a bit,” Lein said.

After his blood clot burst, he said he felt isolated until he came across Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

The non-profit organization helps people like Lein recover after they leave the hospital.

“Being able to talk to someone ... to open up,” Lein said. “Being able to associate and be out and about has been everything to me.”

He hopes more people will understand how serious a head injury can be by sharing stories like his with the community.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Bay County Commissioners discuss Panama City Mall area.
Bay County Commissioners discuss Panama City Mall area
The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is for sale.
The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse is for sale
Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood
Bay County Commissioners vote to buy home in the Riviera neighborhood
Quiet weather for now, but storms are on the way later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast