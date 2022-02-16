Traumatic brain injury signs shouldn’t be ignored

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people don’t know much about brain injuries.

Craig Lein, however, knows what it’s like all too well. He suffered a brain injury that lead to severe consequences.

“Evidently what I had was a blood clot on my brain and it burst,” said Lein.

He didn’t recognize how serious his symptoms were at first.

“There were times where I couldn’t see right in front of me,” he said.

Lein lost his sight and found himself in the hospital. Neurologists like Dr. Achraf Makki said it’s important to notice the signs of a head injury.

“Headache, nausea, vomiting, some changes in vision,” said Makki. “Sometimes changes in vision ... some light sensitivity, sound sensitivity. Some other cognitive symptoms can be reported and those could be fogginess, decreased concentration. Some sleep symptoms could also be reported.”

Brain injuries don’t always happen suddenly. Makki mentioned some develop over time. He also said that while concussions are the most common form of brain trauma, there are many types of brain injuries to consider.

“There are many other injuries that could happen to the brain other than concussions,” Dr. Makki said. “(They can range) from a small bruise on the brain called a contusion all the way to different forms of bleeds.”

Lein’s symptoms appeared long after his injury.

“I had an injury years before that and it had blackened both of my eyes and I had bled out from it quite a bit,” Lein said.

After his blood clot burst, he said he felt isolated until he came across Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

The non-profit organization helps people like Lein recover after they leave the hospital.

“Being able to talk to someone ... to open up,” Lein said. “Being able to associate and be out and about has been everything to me.”

He hopes more people will understand how serious a head injury can be by sharing stories like his with the community.

