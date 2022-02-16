Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight, but not as cold as it has been. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/lows near 50 at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/breezy SE winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach near 70 at the coast w/mid 70s inland. The onshore winds & increase in humidity will continue into Thursday. By Thursday night into Friday AM we will see a line of storms move through the panhandle. Right now our area has a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. The rain moves out Friday and slightly cooler, but sunny weather, returns for the weekend ahead.

