Tuesday Evening Forecast

Changes are coming later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight, but not as cold as it has been. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/lows near 50 at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/breezy SE winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach near 70 at the coast w/mid 70s inland. The onshore winds & increase in humidity will continue into Thursday. By Thursday night into Friday AM we will see a line of storms move through the panhandle. Right now our area has a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. The rain moves out Friday and slightly cooler, but sunny weather, returns for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com weather Webcast.

