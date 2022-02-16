Advertisement

Upcoming craft fairs benefiting PCB Senior Center

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Senior Center counts on donations to keep its lights on and to continue serving the community.

Its upcoming craft fairs will be benefitting those efforts.

On Saturday, February 26th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can check out the PCBSC Winter Craft Fair. It is at the Lyndell Conference Center right next door to the PCBSC. There will be crafts, jewelry, local goods, and so much more.

On Saturday, March 5th, you can check out the PCBSC Everything Sale. It will also be at the Lyndell Conference Center.

Each sale will have baked goods and lunch items.

You can call the PCBSC at 850-233-5065, email sue@pcbsc.com, or watch the segment above for more information

