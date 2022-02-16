Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

The Florida Department Of Transportation is working on ways to prevent further crashes at the...
Officials address future of traffic signals at U.S. 98, Allison Ave. intersection
Companies that make lethal injection drugs don't want to be named.
Execution Drugs
Riviera Flooding
Riviera Flooding
Emergency rooms have been overloaded.
Emergency Room Overload
Allison Ave. and Back Beach
Allison Ave. and Back Beach