Wear it Wednesday styled by Gingham & Grace

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Wear it Wednesday votes are in and Sam and Jessica’s outfits have been decided by the viewers.

The outfits were styled by Gingham & Grace located in Southport. The boutique has tons of apparel options and unique gifts for the entire family. It specializes in sizes small - 3X.

Owner Debbie Pierson said shopping small and shopping local at the boutique has given her a chance to live her dream of owning this store.

Debbie styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning red v-neck lace dress with a beige underlay. It was completed with red tassel earrings and a red necklace.

Debbie styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning yellow maxi dress. It was completed with yellow tassel earrings and a black and gold jeweled cross necklace.

To hear more from Debbie, check out the full Wear it Wednesday segment.

