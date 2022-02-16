Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start on Satellite and Radar this morning with just a bit of stratus clouds passing through from the Gulf. They’ll stick around for a few hours after sunrise but gradually thin out into the midday. We’ll still get plenty of sunshine to enjoy today.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out this morning with southerly winds bringing us 50s on the coast to only 40s inland. It’s a much more seasonal start to the day. But it still requires a light jacket, or outer layer to get the day started. Something that can be shed into the midday as temperatures warm nicely today. Highs today warm into the 70s for most, especially away from the beaches. Coastal waters are still cool in the 50s and that will act as a cooling influence in the southerly flow for the beaches. Either way you’ll be able to shed the extra layer in the sunshine this afternoon.

We’re in a bit of a pattern change heading into the mid week as our ridge of high pressure slides to the northeast. The clockwise winds around the ridge will be easterly today but shifting and becoming breezy from the southeast today, windy tomorrow. That will increase our moisture content, dew points, today into tonight preventing us from getting overly cold in an otherwise clear sky. Lows tonight are only expected to drop down into the 50s.

The southeasterly flow tomorrow will bring on a few more clouds into our skies and push temperatures back into the low 70s for daytime highs on Thursday as well. Hello spring feel!

However, a cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday will return highs to the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. A little rain, about a half inch, will be expected mainly Thursday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, filtered sunshine this morning turns mainly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 60s on the beaches, to low 70s around the bays and mid 70s for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a spring feel for Thursday before rain chances arrive late Thursday into Friday along a weak cold front.

