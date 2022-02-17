SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Seaside School Half Marathon and 5K will be this Sunday, February 20, 2022.

But the festivities don’t end there as the weekend will be kicked off this Friday, February 18, 2022 with a Taste of the Race.

The Taste of the Race event will start at 6:00 p.m. and will feature many local chefs as well as a meet and greet with Atlanta Braves legend Tom Glavine.

A silent auction will also be held on the runseasidefl.com website.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Seaside School Foundation which is the oldest public charter school in the state of Florida.

Those who register for the race will receive a race t-shirt, a goody bag, and many other things.

If you can’t attend but want to join in, they have a few slots available for the virtual race.

For more information on the race visit runseasidefl.com

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.