Death by Chocolate benefiting women in Bay County

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Emerald Coast Business Women’s Association is hosting its 21st Annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser on March 1st.

The event will feature about 30 vendors featuring desserts and more from local restaurants, caterers, and culinary programs. The event is still looking for vendors!

You can purchase tickets here. All of the money raised will fund scholarships for Bay County women, aged 23 and over.

Chef David from On the Fly joined us in studio to give a preview of what he will be bringing to the event.

For more details and Chef David’s delicious recipe, you can watch all of the segments attached.

