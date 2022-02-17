Divorce rates drop in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In 2010 Panama City was designated as the divorce capital of the U.S., but new numbers show people are sticking together.

“We live in the worst area of the state for divorce,” Logan Kelly, marriage ministry specialist, said” We have four of the top counties in the state for divorce. With Okaloosa being number 1, Bay being 3, Calhoun 2, and Walton 7.”

Despite Bay County still ranking high on the divorce list, Kelly said in the last two years, Bay County’s divorce rates have dropped 12.4%.

But Kelley wants to reduce the divorce rate by 50% over the course of the next four years by providing marriage enrichment services.

Live the Life Northwest Florida has implemented a five-year Health and Marriage Initiative grant from the federal government. This allows for Live the Life to provide programs for free.

“We want to encourage those that are younger with strong marriage programs that are out there and say look you can make it,” Kelly said.

The Close’s who have now been together for 30 years said the Adventures in Marriage Program changed how they communicated with one another.

“Three years ago we actually attended our first adventures in marriage married conference over in Panama City and it completely transformed our marriage,” Darryl Close, said,

But NewsChannel 7 also visited the Panama City Beach Senior Center to get some marriage advice from those who have made it work for over 50 years.

The Bennett’s met in high school, their first big day was the prom. Now they are snowbirds enjoying their time at the beach.

While they agree communication is key they also say having a common interest is also a major key to a long-lasting relationship.

“Well we both like to travel we both like to fish so it has been the common interest is a big thing,” Garry Bennett, said.

But marriage is not always blue skies and sunny days.

“There is going to be some big struggles along the way,” Bennett said. “We are going through one right now which a tornado hit our house in Tennessee, on December 6.”

Despite the tough times, they said they made it work because they got through it together. Because like Judy Bennett, Gary’s wife says marriage is all about one thing, give and take.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.