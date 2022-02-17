Advertisement

Exercise at Camp Helen during American Heart Month

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez promotes American Heart Month and Florida Hiking Trails Month.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez stopped by Camp Helen State Park to promote American Heart Month and Florida Hiking Trails Month.

“As we all know Florida hiking trails provide Floridians with great opportunities to enjoy our beautiful parks,” Nuñez said. “We have 175 parks in the system and all of them are special and this one in particular is a very unique gem.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Florida is bringing awareness to American Heart Month by helping Floridians become more active.

“We know that there are so many benefits to our heart health and our overall health,” Nuñez said. “By taking advantage of the wonderful park system that Florida has to offer.”

Limiting physical activity and diet are two causes that can lead to heart disease. That’s why Florida’s Surgeon General talks about the importance of physical activity.

“We know from decades now of scientific study that physical activity is basically related to almost every important health measure,” Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General, said. “It’s good for your blood pressure. It’s good for your weight, maintaining a healthy weight. It’s good for your cholesterol. And it’s good for your mental health, mental well-being, and anxiety.”

To access resources for starting a healthier lifestyle, visit healthieryoufl.com.

