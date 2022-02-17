Grease Pro in Lynn Haven reopens after storm damage
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather last April brought one local business crumbling, but now, it’s ready to serve you again.
Grease Pro in Lynn Haven was heavily damaged by various storms and heavy wind, with its roof getting torn off. However, it opened its doors again on Thursday.
The building has a new logo and fully renovated facilities.
