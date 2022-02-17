Advertisement

Grease Pro in Lynn Haven reopens after storm damage

Grease Pro is back open after a storm ripped the roof off in April 2021.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather last April brought one local business crumbling, but now, it’s ready to serve you again.

Grease Pro in Lynn Haven was heavily damaged by various storms and heavy wind, with its roof getting torn off. However, it opened its doors again on Thursday.

Heavy storm damage at Grease Pro in Lynn Haven in April 2021.
Heavy storm damage at Grease Pro in Lynn Haven in April 2021.(Grease Pro)

The building has a new logo and fully renovated facilities.

