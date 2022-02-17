Local businesses prepare for the spring break crowd, hiring workers now

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As spring break approaches, businesses are trying to prepare.

Rodeway Inn Hotel Owner Nirav Banker said the pandemic slowed down business, but now that’s changed.

“We’ve seen an extreme amount of tourists coming into the area,” Banker said.

Banker and his wife, Amee, have been picking up the slack at the Panama City business since being so short-staffed. Not only are they managing the hotel, but they’re also doing the housekeeping.

“We’re definitely looking for a housekeeper at the moment and a groundskeeper maintenance,” Banker said.

Across the bridge, it’s a similar story at Diego’s Burrito Factory in Panama City Beach. Bartender Claudia Arango said she is preparing the bar for the crowd by stocking up on drinks and cleaning up.

“We try to do deep cleanings before the season starts. We just need to make sure that we have enough liquor,” Arango said.

Both places are still looking to hire more employees for this busy season. If you are interested, call the numbers below or stop by for an application.

Rodeway Inn - 4111 US-98, Panama City, FL, 32401 - 850-784-1777

Diego’s Burrito Factory - 15514 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL, 32413 - 850-249-7373

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Manager Becky Samarripa, there are 341 job openings across Bay County right now.

“2021 was a spectacular year for tourism in the Bay County region, and with this comes the creation of more jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry. With the region’s low unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, we are observing the use of creative tactics to recruit new talent to fill the more than 1,200 jobs gained over the year in leisure and hospitality,” Samarripa said.

Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said a student job fair event will be held at Bay High on May 2nd, J.R. Arnold High on May 4th, and Rutherford High on May 6th.

“If you’re interested in hiring students for summer positions, or for year-round positions, please email our Office of Communications at BDScomm@bay.k12.fl.us ASAP to secure your spot. Hundreds of students, and many of their parents, attended last year’s job fairs and they were very productive for both our students and our employers,” Michalik said.

