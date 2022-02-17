Advertisement

Local hotel employee allegedly fires gun inside resort

Brittany Johnson Rowe mugshot(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in jail after she was arrested for firing a gun inside the Miramar Beach Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa hotel she worked at.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday evening 25-year-old Brittany Johnson Rowe was caught on hotel surveillance video walking into the human resources hallway of the building and firing a shot at a door. Deputies say Rowe tried to fire a second shot but the weapon didn’t go off. There reportedly were no HR employees in the office at the time of the shooting, but hotel guests told deputies they heard the shot fired.

Shortly after, investigators say a second hotel employee, Rowe’s husband, came in and disarmed her. Deputies say the couple then left the property without reporting the shooting to the authorities. She was allegedly pending termination from the resort due to a previous incident.

Rowe was charged with felony counts of firing a weapon into a dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and criminal mischief. She is in the Walton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

