Local man shares message after surviving double-transplant surgeries

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day you hear about someone who’s received a heart and kidney transplant. However, 51-year-old Jerome Page is alive and well to tell his story.

“It’s going really good, really good,” double-transplant survivor Jerome Page said.

He underwent a heart transplant on January 4th and a kidney transplant the following day at University of Florida Health Shands in Gainesville.

He’s now home with family.

“Well, we’ve been excited to be home since we was gone since the day after Thanksgiving,” Page said.

He wants to share his story to make sure others don’t have to go through the same thing.

“Please take care of yourself when you’re young,” Page said. “If you’re diagnosed with high blood pressure or something that could affect your heart pay attention, do what the doctor says, because the choices you make now will determine where you are later.”

Page said he was diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1991, but didn’t take it seriously. Eating poorly didn’t help, either.

“24/7 fried this, fried that, and that’s not helping, especially your heart,” Page said.

However, undergoing his transplant surgeries has given him a new perspective on life.

“It has made me treasure every moment,” Page said.

He isn’t taking a moment for granted with his wife, family, and those who need help.

“My focus now is on transplant recipients because of what I’ve been through,” Page said. “It has really opened my eyes to what the requirements are.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.