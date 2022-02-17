Advertisement

Lynn Haven hosts third annual health fair

The City of Lynn Haven hosted it's third annual Community Health Fair Thursday.
The City of Lynn Haven hosted it's third annual Community Health Fair Thursday.(CITY OF LYNN HAVEN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven residents and visitors had a chance to check on their health and take home a bag full of wellness supplies Thursday.

The city hosted its third annual Community Health Fair at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

Vendors from across the county were on hand to give visitors blood pressure checks, BMI screenings and information on health services available in the area.

“I know this year the event has doubled from the last year,” Lynn Haven Marketing and Events Coordinator Aerial Payne said. “We went from 14 participating vendors to 26. I know we have almost every single department of the health department here, and we have the Department of Blind Services; we have hearing aid health care providers too.”

The health fair was free for both vendors and visitors to attend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottie Black is charged with an open count of murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Death during vacation ruled murder, suspect arrested
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Fort Walton Beach man hit by car, in critical condition
FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

Latest News

New Bluegrass and Barbecue making festival debut this weekend
New Bluegrass and Barbecue making festival debut this weekend
Rodeway Inn is looking for employees to hire now.
Local businesses prepare for the spring break crowd, hiring workers now
Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.
Scam Alert: Nationwide scam impacting senior citizens
Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Units in St. Andrews State...
BCSO: Body found at St. Andrews State Park