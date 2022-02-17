Lynn Haven hosts third annual health fair

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven residents and visitors had a chance to check on their health and take home a bag full of wellness supplies Thursday.

The city hosted its third annual Community Health Fair at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

Vendors from across the county were on hand to give visitors blood pressure checks, BMI screenings and information on health services available in the area.

“I know this year the event has doubled from the last year,” Lynn Haven Marketing and Events Coordinator Aerial Payne said. “We went from 14 participating vendors to 26. I know we have almost every single department of the health department here, and we have the Department of Blind Services; we have hearing aid health care providers too.”

The health fair was free for both vendors and visitors to attend.

