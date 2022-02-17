Okaloosa Co. deputies need public’s help to find murder suspect in March 2021 shooting

Advertisement

Officials said John Galvao-Sahb, 20, is wanted on a count of first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting and killing Earnest Riggs Jr on March 17th, 2021.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are still searching for a Fort Walton Beach man accused of killing a man last March. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Wednesday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Eric Aden said, “investigators have been relentless in pursuing evidence to find justice for the victims, and now public assistance can be vital in locating the wanted individuals.”

On January 20, officials said John Galvao-Sahb, 20, is wanted on a count of first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting and killing Earnest Riggs, Jr. on March 17, 2021. The incident took place on Vincent Lane.

Multiple 911 calls were received from residents in the neighborhood reporting sounds of gunfire and/or a man had been shot.

Responding deputies found the victim inside a Chevrolet rental work truck parked in the street. Two workers who had been in the truck during the shooting stayed on scene while two others had fled.

Investigators say residents told them a man in black, later identified as Galvao-Sahb, had been walking around in the area for an hour or more before the shooting took place. The victim had reportedly been in that location because someone was inquiring about a bid on concrete work.

Anyone with information on Galvao-Sahb’s whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. If your information helps lead to an arrest you can earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

