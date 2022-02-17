Advertisement

One suspect arrested, two still on the loose in Feb. 2021 murder case in Okaloosa Co.

Left: Tyauvion Dontrell Morris, Middle: Travon'te Marquis McLaughlin, Right: Jacob Ralpheal...
Left: Tyauvion Dontrell Morris, Middle: Travon'te Marquis McLaughlin, Right: Jacob Ralpheal Gabany Jr.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one of three suspects in the murder Nancey Schreiner,44, on February 9th, 2021 has been arrested, according to a Facebook Post from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Eric Aden and State Attorney Ginger Madden gave updates at a news conference on Wednesday.

OCSO said Travon’te Mclaughlin, 23, of Crestview has been arrested and charged with murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into an occupied residence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday. Investigators continue to work to locate co-defendants Jacob Gabay and Tyauvion Morris of Crestview.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, please call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers with the P3 Tips mobile application, at 850.651.TIPS, or emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

