Scam Alert: Nationwide scam impacting senior citizens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.

According to our Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, you will receive a call from a telemarketer saying you’re the winner of a medical alert system.

The caller will then tell you a friend or family member paid for the system, but to verify the system will be sent to the correct person, the caller will ask for a credit card number, debit card number, checking account number or your Medicare account information.

Vecker wants to remind you this is a scam. Never give personal information to someone over the phone.

To learn more about this scam, watch the video attached to this story.

