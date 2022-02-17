Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning as a few showers have developed to our west near Pensacola. We’ll see clouds cruise into our skies from these showers. But we’re not expecting any rain through the daylight hours here in NWFL.

Temperatures are much more mild out the door this morning. We’re getting the day started in the low 60s. Most may be able to get away without the jackets unless you’re susceptible to feeling chilly.

We’ll see another warm day ahead. Highs today warm into the 70s for most, especially away from the beaches where highs could reach the upper 70s. Coastal waters are still cool in the 50s and that will act as a cooling influence in the southerly flow for the beaches. Either way you’ll be able to shed the extra layer in the sunshine this afternoon.

Southeasterly winds ramp up a bit more than what we saw yesterday. We’ll have winds of 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph at times today.

The southeasterly flow today will bring on a few more clouds into our skies. But rain chances should hold off until tonight. However, a cold front moving through tonight into Friday will bring through a couple passing showers. A little rain, about a half inch, will be expected.

Highs return to the 60s on Friday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly cloudy with breezy southeasterly winds. Highs today reach the upper 60s on the beaches, to low 70s around the bays and upper 70s for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances arriving tonight into Friday along a weak cold front.

