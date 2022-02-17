Advertisement

Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing

Killington in Vermont.
Killington in Vermont.(FILE)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two resort employees in Vermont are accused of abuse after police say they went skiing and left a young child alone in a car.

Police in Killington, Vermont, say they got a call about a child in a car Feb. 8.

Officers eventually caught up with the car and found 21-year-old Katelynn Brent and 29-year-old Cory Ahern, WCAX reported.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chairlift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say the pair admitted they left their 2-year-old child in the car while they skied and checked on the child after each run. The car was not running and it was 28 degrees and windy outside.

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

