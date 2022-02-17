Advertisement

Tyndall math teacher Waller nominated for Golden Apple

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are visiting Tyndall Academy for this week’s Golden Apple teacher of the week.

Mrs. Nicole Waller is a math teacher at Tyndall and has also taught science to the young Thunderbirds. This is Waller’s sixth year teaching in Bay County with five of those at Tyndall Academy.

Mrs. Waller said she didn’t like math until she had one teacher that helped her understand it better, now she wants to be that one teacher for her students.

“I want them to have a love for learning and to love math because historically, math has not been a subject that is a favorite and I hope to change that.”

