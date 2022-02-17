U-Haul surplus in Florida, movers from other states might have trouble

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Resident Ashley Harris said moving to Florida was the best thing she did.

“We just decided life’s too short to be living in Missouri,” Harris said.

She said besides the warmer climate here, the jobs pay a little bit more and the beach is easily accessible. Although, moving can also be stressful when it comes to renting a U-Haul truck.

“I think they had to bring in the one that we needed from another facility,” Harris said.

U-Haul Officials said in 2021, there’s been a huge growth of people moving to Florida.

“It just doesn’t seem like there’s any type of slow down, it’s just getting busier and busier,” Florida U-Haul Vice President Mario Martinez said.

According to U-Haul statistics, Florida is the number two growth state in the country, just behind Texas. They said people coming to Florida in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 27 percent year-over-year, while departures increased 24 percent from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.

Martinez said Florida has the top 10 of the 25 cities which have experienced the most growth in the country.

Bay County Realtor Don Cooley says the pandemic could also be a factor.

“Since the pandemic happened and Florida’s kind of open, so to speak, even more people want to come here,” Cooley said.

He said there are only 89 single-family homes available in Panama City Beach right now, compared to 1,500 a year and a half ago.

Harris said she got lucky by booking her U-haul in advance.

“I’m pretty sure if I had to have it short notice, like overnight, they wouldn’t have had it available and I would have had to travel to another facility,” Harris said.

U-haul Officials said just under 53 percent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic into or out of Panama City throughout 2021 was arriving and just over 47 percent departing. So, there have been more do-it-yourself movers coming than going to the Panama City area.

