Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Stormy weather is moving closer to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in the panhandle w/mostly clear skies. Lows for most of us will be in the 50s. On Thursday we will see the clouds on the increase w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will really pick up out of the S/SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances during the day will be small Thursday, but then increase to 90% overnight as a cold front moves through. Right now the risk of severe weather is a marginal 5%. Most of the rain would fall overnight & should be gone by Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be <.5″. Slightly cooler & sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Gusty winds will increase moisture over the panhandle w/storms arriving Thursday night.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
What is considered affordable housing in Bay County?
U-Haul truck surplus in Florida
U-Haul surplus in Florida, movers from other states might have trouble
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez promotes American Heart Month and Florida Hiking...
Exercise at Camp Helen during American Heart Month