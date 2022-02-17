Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in the panhandle w/mostly clear skies. Lows for most of us will be in the 50s. On Thursday we will see the clouds on the increase w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will really pick up out of the S/SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances during the day will be small Thursday, but then increase to 90% overnight as a cold front moves through. Right now the risk of severe weather is a marginal 5%. Most of the rain would fall overnight & should be gone by Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be <.5″. Slightly cooler & sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.