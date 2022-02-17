What is considered affordable housing in Bay County?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trying to live the American dream can feel more like a nightmare when you see how much it costs.

In Bay County, real estate experts said a reasonably priced home will cost you about $260,000.

“That’s even going to be an older home, not fixed up, not renovated,” Counts Real Estate Group Partner Rita Hansen said.

If you want something a little nicer, you’re looking at more than $300,000.

“That is the most insane idea that you could ever come up with,” Community Activist Tony Bostick said. “So you’re going to tell me the affordable housing is $300,000 when most of the people that get into that house will only be there 6 to 18 months before they’re foreclosed on and out on the streets?”

So what is the reason for these steep prices?

“A lot of new subdivisions are going up, a lot of builders are building. Therefore, the prices of the materials are going up. Therefore, there’s less land to purchase. There are less lots that makes less inventory, less housing,” Hansen said.

Renting isn’t exactly cheaper.

“The rentals market is still just atrocious. There are more rentals going up and being built which is great, gives you more options. but the rent is going up just as well,” Hansen said.

In 2019, the average household income for the county was about $54,000.

“You also have to factor in that you have to pay insurance, you got to pay utilities, you got to have a vehicle, you got maybe kids in school. So with all of that, you don’t have anything left to live on,” Bostick said.

But what’s out of reach for some, is not true for everyone.

“A couple that I just sold to from California, the prices here did not bother them whatsoever. They bought a $650,000 house. Did not blink twice,” Hansen said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.