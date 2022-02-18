Arson suspected in Walton County house fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway for a suspicious house fire that took place late Thursday night.

According to officials, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on Willow Avenue in Choctaw Beach, in reference to a structure fire.

First responders arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

According to deputies, neighbors reported seeing someone run from the back of the mobile home moments before the house caught fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also notified and responded to the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

