DIY Mardi Gras masks
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to get ready for area Mardi Gras celebrations than with a creation of your own?
The NewsChannel 7 Today group showed a DIY Mardi Gras mask craft.
Sam, Jessica, and Ryan crafted their own masks with shiny cardstock, feathers, glitter pens, and more.
This was a simple craft you and your family could put together to celebrate Mardi Gras!
To see the final creations, check out the segment above.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.