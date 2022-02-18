Advertisement

DIY Mardi Gras masks

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to get ready for area Mardi Gras celebrations than with a creation of your own?

The NewsChannel 7 Today group showed a DIY Mardi Gras mask craft.

Sam, Jessica, and Ryan crafted their own masks with shiny cardstock, feathers, glitter pens, and more.

This was a simple craft you and your family could put together to celebrate Mardi Gras!

To see the final creations, check out the segment above.

