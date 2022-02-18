FDOT expedites Back Beach Rd., Allison Ave. traffic signals project after dozens of crashes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The intersection of Back Beach Road and Allison Avenue has been the site of dozens of crashes over the years, some even deadly. After another fatal crash on Tuesday, and a crash on Wednesday with minor injuries, we reported that officials with the Florida Department of Transportation were saying a traffic signal would be installed in 2024.

But the plan changed on Thursday. FDOT officials said they are moving money around to expedite the project to add traffic signals to the intersection. Officials said the project will be completed in 2023.

“So the purpose of any traffic signal, especially here at Allison Avenue, we’re going to be able to control traffic especially through that intersection. We’re going to make sure it’s efficient and most importantly we’re going to make sure it’s safe. So, we’re going to be able to control the movements coming from Allison Avenue, as well as U.S. 98, one of the busiest stretches of roadway here in Northwest Florida,” Florida Department Of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

FDOT officials said there have been 57 crashes in five years, three were fatal. Residents we talked to tell us they have mixed emotions about this update.

“I mean, it is going to help, but 2023 that’s pretty far away from now. It would help if we could do it right now before somebody else gets killed,” Panama City Beach Resident Brady Martinez said.

The project is expected to cost around $350,000. The installation is in anticipation of widening Back Beach from four to six lanes.

