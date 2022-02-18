Advertisement

FDOT expedites Back Beach Rd., Allison Ave. traffic signals project after dozens of crashes

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The intersection of Back Beach Road and Allison Avenue has been the site of dozens of crashes over the years, some even deadly. After another fatal crash on Tuesday, and a crash on Wednesday with minor injuries, we reported that officials with the Florida Department of Transportation were saying a traffic signal would be installed in 2024.

But the plan changed on Thursday. FDOT officials said they are moving money around to expedite the project to add traffic signals to the intersection. Officials said the project will be completed in 2023.

“So the purpose of any traffic signal, especially here at Allison Avenue, we’re going to be able to control traffic especially through that intersection. We’re going to make sure it’s efficient and most importantly we’re going to make sure it’s safe. So, we’re going to be able to control the movements coming from Allison Avenue, as well as U.S. 98, one of the busiest stretches of roadway here in Northwest Florida,” Florida Department Of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

FDOT officials said there have been 57 crashes in five years, three were fatal. Residents we talked to tell us they have mixed emotions about this update.

“I mean, it is going to help, but 2023 that’s pretty far away from now. It would help if we could do it right now before somebody else gets killed,” Panama City Beach Resident Brady Martinez said.

The project is expected to cost around $350,000. The installation is in anticipation of widening Back Beach from four to six lanes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottie Black is charged with an open count of murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Death during vacation ruled murder, suspect arrested
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Doctors urge ER visits for emergencies only
Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Units in St. Andrews State...
BCSO: Body found at St. Andrews State Park
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Fort Walton Beach man hit by car, in critical condition

Latest News

Mike Jones dedicated building
Mike Jones Building
The light project on Allison Avenue is being expedited.
Allison Light Project
A local class is fighting Parkinson's... literally.
Boxing Parkinson's
Tornadoes beat NBH, the Tigers beat Bozeman
Bay and Malone start hoops playoffs with home wins Thursday