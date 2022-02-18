Florida sexual predator committed by Bay County judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A convicted sexual predator nearing his release from prison has been ordered to a secure facility under the Jimmy Ryce Act.

Robert Lee Lawrence, 60, had a decades-long history of various sex crimes, including several against children. Lawrence was most recently serving a 20-year sentence after pleading no contest to sexual battery and kidnapping.

His release date was approaching when Assistant State Attorney Zach Taylor filed a petition for a trial under the Sexually Violent Predator Statue, also known as the Jimmy Ryce Act. The act is a commitment process, following a prison sentence.

Taylor argued in a trial in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court that Lawrence is likely to offend again. The assistant state attorney was supported by two forensic experts’ testimony.

The defense also had an expert testify.

Jude Elijiah Smiley ultimately ordered Lawrence to be committed to the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia, Florida.

