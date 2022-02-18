Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a passing line of showers. Once this batch of rain passes you by, we’ll be done for the rain chance for the rest of the day. But the morning commute will be a wet one from the passing showers as they wrap up southeast of Hwy231 for the morning drive. Take it slow on the roads this morning, and give yourself an extra couple minutes to get where you’re going safely.

Otherwise, it’s a mild start with temperatures getting going in the 60s. We won’t see them fluctuate too much throughout the day, perhaps only warming slightly. Highs today only reach back up into the upper 60s this afternoon. And that will be largely dependent on the cloud cover receding a bit into the afternoon. A northerly breeze takes over today and that helps to keep temperatures from reaching the 70s this afternoon. It’ll also be responsible for cooling us off into the low 40s on the coast tonight to upper 30s inland.

We’ll have a small cool down into the weekend with highs on Saturday only reaching the low 60s under mainly sunny skies. Another cool night arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows once again returning to the low 40s on the coast to upper 30s inland. However, plenty of sunshine helps to warm temperatures nicely on Sunday with highs pushing back up above seasonal average into the upper 60s.

We’ll see more 70s return next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies in the morning will give way to some sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us under more sunshine this weekend with more seasonal highs in the 60s.

