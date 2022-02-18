LEAD Coalition hosts community credit workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Managing finances and understanding credit can be tricky to some, including in Bay County where the need is said to be great.

The LEAD Coalition partnered with Community Bank to host the workshop at Macedonia Church. They tell us their goal was to help Bay County residents improve their credit.

Workshop attendees learned how to improve their credit and financial status. Workshop speakers said a positive credit status is critical to your ability to obtain loans for a home or home repairs, credit cards and more. They said LEAD and the church help people with the problems because many simply don’t understand good credit and financial status.

“I think it’s important to help people understand their financial status or problems, you’re preventing problems. As a church and also as LEAD Coalition like I said earlier, we’ve encountered this and what we see is that people have sometimes not had someone to show them how to do this, how to manage their credit, and make good financial decisions,” LEAD Coalition Board Of Directors Tim Myers said.

LEAD officials said after completing the workshop, attendees will receive a certificate which they can use to obtain a short-term loan from Community Bank. Loans can be used to pay down debt and then Community Bank will divide the loan between a Community Bank credit saving account and Community Bank checking account.

