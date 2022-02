PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First Baptist Church of Deerpoint Lake is hosting the first ever Bluegrass and Barbecue festival in Panama City. The event takes place 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on February 19th.

Newschannel 7′s Jenna LeMair sat down with Mike Vosbrink for more details.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.