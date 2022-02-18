Advertisement

BDS Safety and Security Center named in honor of local hero

New sign to honor local hero.
New sign to honor local hero.
By Jenny Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local hero was celebrated Thursday afternoon in Panama City.

Panama City officials along with several community members gathered at the Bay District Schools’ Safety and Security Office to unveil a new sign on the front of their building.

This new sign was created in honor of the Bay District School’s Police Chief, Mike Jones.

Officials said they wanted to show their appreciation towards him for how he has served and protected this community for several years.

“It’s a little embarrassing you know? You got your name on a billboard. But you know what? The School Board, the Superintendent, and all of the employees here wanted to do that. How do you say thank you for something like that? I love them and I am going to miss them,” Jones said.

Jones said he plans to hold back the tears until he signs off for the last time on May 22nd of this year.

