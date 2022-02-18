Packing a punch against Parkinson’s

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Loss of strength, balance, and mobility is something people with Parkinson’s Disease deal with every day. Those suffering say certain types of exercise help them with daily activities.

Boxing is an exercise that helps them fight a battle beyond the ring.

“Parkinson’s takes patients and it tries to keep them small,” Doctor Bret Lane, a physical therapist, said. “It tries to keep them very quiet, It tries to keep them making very small movements.”

An exercise group in Bay County is fighting back.

“In a boxing world, you have to use your whole body,” Dr. Lane said. “It breaks them outside of all that and retrains the nervous system and lets them know, ‘oh I can move in this large-amplitude movement.’”

These boxing classes at Anytime Fitness in Callaway are specifically for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It teaches you how to stand and move without crossing up the feet and just staying steady,” Sam Carithers, a personal trainer, and performance coach, said. “Boxing is really good for the mind-body connection. For people with Parkinson’s, that’s really difficult.”

It’s difficulties like loss of movement and strength that Greg Ritscher has been living with for 11 years. He said boxing has helped him put up his dukes against Parkinson’s.

“When I tried it, as a person with Parkinson’s, I felt it really helped with my movement, my balance,” Ritscher said.

That exercise has been his best medicine.

“The best drug I take to fight Parkinson’s isn’t something I get from the medical community; it’s the endorphins that your brain releases after you work out really hard,” he said.

A fight Greg has learned to take outside the gym and into his everyday life.

“Something comes up. You get off balance, but now you’ve taught your brain to recover,” Ritscher said.

He refuses to give up.

“Parkinson’s normally takes stuff away from you. This is something that I’ve learned to do since I’ve had Parkinson’s,” he said.

He packs a punch against the disease every class and every day.

“After a good class, you feel like you kind of gave Parkinson’s one of these,” Ritscher said.

A battle he says he will continue to fight, and he encourages others to do the same.

“You’re going to have Parkinson’s for the rest of your life,” Ritscher said. “You might as well find a way to enjoy life and thrive.”

Thrive he will. One step and one punch at a time.

Greg is the founder of 3085 Thrive, which is a Parkinson’s Disease support group. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at Woodlawn Church in Panama City Beach.

