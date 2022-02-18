Advertisement

Storms moving into the panhandle tonight

Rain exits w/sun returning Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms will move through the panhandle tonight as a cold front approaches our area. Our area is outlooked in a marginal 5% risk area of severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat w/the timing most likely after midnight. The rain will be gone by Friday morning. Winds tonight will be gust out of the SW at 15-20 mph w/higher gusts. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will likely be <.25″.

On Friday winds will shift NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will remain stead in the 60s as skies becoming sunny. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

