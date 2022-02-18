Storms moving into the panhandle tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms will move through the panhandle tonight as a cold front approaches our area. Our area is outlooked in a marginal 5% risk area of severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat w/the timing most likely after midnight. The rain will be gone by Friday morning. Winds tonight will be gust out of the SW at 15-20 mph w/higher gusts. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will likely be <.25″.

On Friday winds will shift NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will remain stead in the 60s as skies becoming sunny. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Saturday morning.

