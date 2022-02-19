Advertisement

3 charged in fight during Altha High vs Franklin High basketball game

Arrest AP
Arrest AP(AP GraphicsBank)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff said three people have been charged in a disturbance at Thursday night’s boys basketball game at Franklin High School.

In a Facebook Live post, Sheriff A.J. Smith said the arrests came in part after a video surfaced of a disturbance that broke out during the boys basketball game between Altha High School and Franklin High School.

Deputies arrested William Simms, 48, of Altha, on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a school employee, resisting with violence and disrupting a school function. Sheriff Smith also said warrants had been issued for Steve Mears, on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, interfering with a school function and battery on a school employee. Amanda Simms is charged with interfering with a school function.

Sheriff Smith said he’s “really almost speechless” after watching video of the altercation that happened inside and outside of the gym.

“I know there will probably be a lot of controversy about it but we got to have order in our school functions. We cannot have any type of chaos, people doing things,” said Sheriff Smith. “If you are given a lawful command by a law enforcement officer do it. If they tell you to stop, do it. We are not going to tolerate folks that do not do what our deputy sheriffs ask them to do.

The sheriff said one more person could be charged, but they are still investigating.

“I appreciate the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the school staff that did the best they could to try to calm the situation down,” said Sheriff Smith. “The folks that were arrested were very irate and upset, but staff did a great job of handling the situation.”

