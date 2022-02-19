Cooking up some Cajun food with Dat Cajun Place

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Andrew’s Mardi Gras is taking place this weekend, February 18-20, 2022, and Dat Cajun Place helps us get ready.

The festivities kicks off Friday, February 18, 2022, with a kids parade at 4:30 p.m.

The main parade will be on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and the pet parade will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

With all great events, there’s always great food to accompany it.

Dat Cajun Place is located at 2705 Thomas Drive, Panama City, FL 32408, and will have a tent set up for this weekend.

Dat Cajun Place will have many great dishes available including shrimp and gumbo.

Be sure to stop by and see all the festivities and taste the great food at the 25th Anniversary Sterling Silver Mardi Gras with the Krewe of St. Andrews.

