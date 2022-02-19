Gallagher’s Gymnastics sets championship standards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Bryan Gallagher started Gallagher’s Gymnastics back in 2006 to fulfill a dream of coaching boys gymnastics.

“I’ve always wanted to continue coaching and own a gym,” Brian Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher’s Gymnastics, said.

After school’s out, you can find the Panama City Beach gym full of boys flipping and tucking their way in from all walks of life to be a part of the team.

The boys all have lofty goals for themselves, even reaching the highest level.

“So my first day, I was going home and I said to my mom, ‘I’m going to the Olympics’,” Brady, a gymnast at Gallagher’s Gymnastics, said.

Cody is a fifteen-year-old gymnast at Gallagher’s and has been working on a double back, which is a round off into two back flips.

The tricky part is this is a lot tougher for gymnasts, like Cody, who are over six feet tall.

“The more you’re open the slower you flip,” Cody said. “So it’s harder to do it if you’re bigger”

The team is coming off some impressive top three finishes at Daytona Beach, and they hope to vault to more victories at state meet, regionals, and possibly nationals.

Since Gallagher’s Gymnastics is the only boys competitive gymnastics team from Pensacola to Tallahassee, Coach Brian and the team hope to see the sport grow in the future.

“We’re a small boys gymnastics team and I wish more boys would come give it a try,” Graysen, a gymnast at Gallagher’s Gymnastics, said.

Boys of all ages are welcome to come and see if gymnastics is right for them.

